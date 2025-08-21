Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.16 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 206.95 ($2.78). 1,092,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,983,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.81).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOON. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 235 in a report on Friday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.74. The company has a market cap of £704.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31.

In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 87,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total transaction of £189,092.50. Also, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total transaction of £111,797.85. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

