Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $1,875,212.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,354,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,601,173.15. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,647 shares of company stock worth $15,953,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

