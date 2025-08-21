Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, agrowthof50.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBSM opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 million and a P/E ratio of 26.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 188,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 173,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,678 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap companies aligned with the Russell 2000 and Midcap Index. NBSM was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.