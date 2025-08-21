New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. $NYMT Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.