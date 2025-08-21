NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 83.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4,645.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $32.1550 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $815.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

