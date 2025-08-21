Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Guggenheim

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXST. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.5%

NXST stock opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,123.57. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 877 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $152,238.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,686.21. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,021 shares of company stock worth $2,885,352. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

