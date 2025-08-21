North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

TSE:NOA opened at C$18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.84. The stock has a market cap of C$481.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$247,400.00. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

