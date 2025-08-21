Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 320,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAK. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,249,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,304 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $823,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

