Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 12,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.
About Northern Lights Acquisition
Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
