Nova Ltd. $NVMI Stock Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nova by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova by 17.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 309,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nova by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Nova in the first quarter worth about $527,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $246.46 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $291.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

