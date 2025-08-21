NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $28.79 Average PT from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.7857.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVCR

Insider Activity at NovoCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

In related news, CFO Christoph Brackmann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,928.50. This trade represents a 16.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 27.13%.The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.