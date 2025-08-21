Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 433,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $48.88 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $871,641.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,272,463.14. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $4,423,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879,979 shares in the company, valued at $38,921,471.17. This trade represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,024,519 shares of company stock worth $177,992,388 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

