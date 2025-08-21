Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Visteon Corporation $VC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 201,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Visteon by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Barclays boosted their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,560. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710 shares of company stock valued at $522,014 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VC stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visteon’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

