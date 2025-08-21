Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,536,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.22% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after buying an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,447,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $19,220,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,095,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $391.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.47 and a 200-day moving average of $315.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.63 and a 1-year high of $393.77.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,921.13. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $15,388,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,988,740.36. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and sold 294,124 shares valued at $106,413,560. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.71.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

