Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 271,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.2%

SKWD stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

