Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 320,598 Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 320,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Weatherford International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. Weatherford International PLC has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $111.23.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

