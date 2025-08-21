Nuveen LLC Invests $14.47 Million in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 213,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.41% of Korn/Ferry International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:KFY opened at $73.0760 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.47. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

View Our Latest Report on Korn/Ferry International

About Korn/Ferry International

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.