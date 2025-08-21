Nuveen LLC Invests $15.21 Million in Calix, Inc $CALX

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 429,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 4,397.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 29,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,000. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $56.5740 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Calix, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

