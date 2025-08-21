Nuveen LLC Invests $15.57 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,567,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.24% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,556,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after purchasing an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $188.2730 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

