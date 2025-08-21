Nuveen LLC Invests $16.16 Million in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 52.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

