Nuveen LLC Makes New $15.36 Million Investment in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 586,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.64% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EverQuote alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVER. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,311,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2,301.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 441,815 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $357,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,971.80. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $20,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,598,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,614,932.82. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,005,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EVER stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.37.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.