Nuveen LLC Makes New $15.86 Million Investment in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.43% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,454.72. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,233. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

