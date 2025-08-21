Nuveen LLC Makes New $17.01 Million Investment in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,381,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.11% of MannKind as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. MannKind Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

