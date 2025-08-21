Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 181,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,455,000 after purchasing an additional 571,139 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,401,000 after purchasing an additional 156,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,967,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

