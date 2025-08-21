Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in GATX Corporation $GATX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,395,000.

Get GATX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 67,875.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 355,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2,826.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after buying an additional 339,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after buying an additional 185,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,565,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,482,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $159.7380 on Thursday. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%.The firm had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $335,698.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,599.54. This represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $3,544,096 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $190.00 target price on GATX and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.