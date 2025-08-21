Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 779,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,000.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after buying an additional 1,613,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,500,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,503,000 after buying an additional 110,895 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Busey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,276,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 230,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,301,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Busey news, Director Steven W. Caple acquired 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,875.60. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,625 shares of company stock worth $344,273 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Busey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Our Latest Report on BUSE

First Busey Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. First Busey Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.