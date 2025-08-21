Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 115,163 Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Teleflex stock opened at $125.6250 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The business had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Jaewon Ryu purchased 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $172,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

