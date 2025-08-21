Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 79,994 OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $223.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.37. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.84 and a 12-month high of $241.64.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

