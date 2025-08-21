Nuveen LLC Takes $16.09 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,093,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,744,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,644,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,302 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,631,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,169,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,563 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.7440 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

