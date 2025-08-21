Nuveen LLC Takes $17.11 Million Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,111,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.0840 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

