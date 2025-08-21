Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 201,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 67.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.0750 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

