Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,218 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,293.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 4,485.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This trade represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $46,790.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,958.98. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $337,192. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ORA stock opened at $92.3080 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

