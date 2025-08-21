NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVA. Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 22,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$339,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total value of C$154,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,964 shares of company stock worth $2,720,531. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVA stock opened at C$14.07 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

