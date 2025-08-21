NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.97.

NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

