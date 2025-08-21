NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.97.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

