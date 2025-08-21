Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $167.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.6190.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.9%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 29,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,668,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $150.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

