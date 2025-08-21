Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

