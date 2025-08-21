Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) vs. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Head to Head Analysis

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organigram Global and Akanda”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organigram Global $117.47 million 1.71 -$33.39 million $0.05 30.00 Akanda $840,000.00 2.26 -$4.10 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organigram Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.6% of Organigram Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Organigram Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Organigram Global and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organigram Global 2.86% -8.19% -5.79% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Organigram Global has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akanda beats Organigram Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organigram Global

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co., Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as consumer channels. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

