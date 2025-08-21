Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,819,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 2,033,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,966,000 after buying an additional 760,930 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

