Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 1.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $186.61 and last traded at $184.35. Approximately 4,464,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,404,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.56.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after purchasing an additional 560,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average of $186.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

