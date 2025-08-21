Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $152,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

