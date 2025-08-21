Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLYM. Wall Street Zen raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.8850 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $930.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%.The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,631,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 901,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,406.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 656,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 630,624 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,612,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,199,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

