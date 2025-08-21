PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ringcentral by 1,803.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ringcentral in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $586,612.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,597.39. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $879,341. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $29.4420 on Thursday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.Ringcentral’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

