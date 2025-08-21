PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 127.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1,055.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGPI stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.60 million, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.84%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

