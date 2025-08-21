PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,634,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 182.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 327,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 211,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,835,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,844,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,641,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,697,000 after buying an additional 173,572 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

