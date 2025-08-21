PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Inv Vk Pa Valu $VPV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inv Vk Pa Valu in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

VPV opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

