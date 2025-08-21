PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

See Also

