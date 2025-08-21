PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,346,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,620,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,803,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,620,897 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 910,058 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $16.0050 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.53. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

