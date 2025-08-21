PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 765.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $32.6570 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.75. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

