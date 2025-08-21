PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,201,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.10. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

